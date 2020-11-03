Armenia continues to use white phosphorus projectiles against Azerbaijani civilians (PHOTO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenia continues to use white phosphorus projectiles against civilians in Azerbaijan’s Tartar district, Assistant to the Azerbaijani President, Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev tweeted Tuesday.

Unexploded phosphorus ordinance was neutralized by ANAMA, he said.

"Weapons containing white phosphorus are extremely toxic when inhaled, ingested, or absorbed through burned areas and can have severe negative impacts on human health. Such weapons cause severe, partial to full-thickness thermal and chemical burns. Armenia used phosphorus UXOs," Hajiyev wrote.

Attacks on civilians or civilian objects as well as on forests or other kinds of plant cover White Phosphorus shells prohibited under the Protocol III on Prohibitions or Restrictions on Use of Incendiary Weapons of UN Convention on Certain Conventional Weapons of 1980, the presidential aide added.

