Armenia continues violating ceasefire with Azerbaijan

Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 98 times

Over the past 24 hours, Armenia’s armed forces have 98 times violated the ceasefire along the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reports on Sept. 29.

Armenian armed units, stationed on nameless hills in Ijevan region opened fire at the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Gaymagly, Bala Jafarli villages and on nameless hills in Gazakh region.

The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also shelled from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Chilaburt village of Terter region, Nemirli, Shuraabad, Taghibeyli, Shikhlar, Bash Garvand, Javahirli, Garagashly, Kangarli, Saryjaly, Novruzlu, Yusifjanly, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavend region, Ashaghy Veysalli, Gobu Dilagharda, Garvand, Garakhanbayli, Gorgan, Kurdlar, Horadiz villages of Fuzuli region, Nuzgar and Mehdili villages of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Terter, Aghdam, Khojavend, Fuzuli and Jabrayil regions.

News.Az

News.Az