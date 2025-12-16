Armenia declines to comment on Iran’s criticism of Trump Route

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenia’s Foreign Ministry has declined to comment on remarks made by Ali Akbar Velayati, senior adviser to Iran’s Supreme Leader on international affairs, regarding the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP), made during his meeting with Armenia’s ambassador to Iran.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Ani Badalyan told Armenian media that Yerevan’s position was already clear. “The Armenian Embassy has published a statement regarding the meeting. We ask that you be guided by that statement,” she said, News.Az reports.

According to a readout released by the Iranian side, Velayati said the “Trump program” is, in practice, no different from the so-called Zangezur corridor, a planned transport route connecting mainland Azerbaijan to its Nakhchivan exclave through southern Armenia, and that Iran is categorically opposed to it. He described the plan as “essentially the same project, with only its name changed, and now being implemented in the form of American companies entering Armenia.”

Velayati also warned that the United States was entering the region militarily under the pretext of economic activity. “Experience shows that Americans initially penetrate sensitive regions with seemingly economic projects, but over time their presence expands into military and security dimensions,” he said.

He added that “the opening of any form of American presence on Iran’s borders has obvious security implications,” underscoring Tehran’s concerns about the potential consequences of such initiatives.

News.Az