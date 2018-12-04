Armenia detains political party vice-chairman

+ ↺ − 16 px

A case of large-scale fraud has been exposed in Armenia.

It was found out that, from February 2014 to October 2018, Armenian Eagles: United Armenia party vice-chairman Mher Yeghiazaryan, who is also the person in charge of Haynews.am news website, had misused the trust in him by several Armenian citizens, according to news.am.

Accordingly, he had demanded, received, and fraudulently stolen from them Armenian drams equivalent to up to $10 thousand, and under the pretext of giving bribes for military service or job placement, military service promotion, or for resolving some other matters, the National Security Service (NSS) said.

The NSS has filed a criminal case into this incident.

Yeghiazaryan is detained.

An investigation is underway.

News.Az

