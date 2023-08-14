Armenia didn't cease its territorial claims against Azerbaijan - MFA

+ ↺ − 16 px

"The use of radio-electronic warfare equipment illegally deployed in the sovereign territory of Azerbaijan is of particular concern. Not only civilian aircrafts of the Azerbaijani Airlines, but also those of foreign countries have been target to radio-electronic interference over past weeks, posing serious risk for their safety," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan said in a statement today, News.az reports.

"In parallel to illegal military build-up and activities in the sovereign territory of Azerbaijan where the Russian peacekeeping contingent has been temporarily deployed, large-scale accumulation of weaponry and other military equipment and personnel along the undelimited state border has been also observed over past days in an apparent effort to go into another military adventure.

The above-mentioned fully resembles the pattern that had been typical to Armenia throughout almost 30 years until September 2020 to imitate talks, escape from previously undertaken commitments at last minutes, and commit political, military and other provocations at every stage of negotiation to evade from taking concrete decisions.

Moreover, such actions of Armenia testify to the fact that Armenia didn't cease its territorial claims against Azerbaijan and her verbal recognition of Azerbaijan's territorial integrity is different from her deeds on the ground," said the Ministry in a statement.

News.Az