Armenia explores importing goods from Russia via Azerbaijan

"Applications are currently being processed for the import of various goods from Russia through Azerbaijan. It is also necessary to understand how, in practice, goods can be exported from Armenia via the same route to Russia or Kazakhstan," Pashinyan said, News.Az reports, citing TASS.

On the night of November 6, a shipment of around 1,000 tons of wheat sent by Russia via Azerbaijan arrived in Armenia. Russia has already announced that it will soon send another 132 train cars of wheat to Armenia through Azerbaijan.