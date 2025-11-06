Yandex metrika counter

Armenia explores importing goods from Russia via Azerbaijan

  • Region
  • Share
Armenia explores importing goods from Russia via Azerbaijan
Photo: Armenian Prime Minister's Office

Armenia is exploring the possibility of importing various goods from Russia by rail through Azerbaijan, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at a briefing.

"Applications are currently being processed for the import of various goods from Russia through Azerbaijan. It is also necessary to understand how, in practice, goods can be exported from Armenia via the same route to Russia or Kazakhstan," Pashinyan said, News.Az reports, citing TASS.

On the night of November 6, a shipment of around 1,000 tons of wheat sent by Russia via Azerbaijan arrived in Armenia. Russia has already announced that it will soon send another 132 train cars of wheat to Armenia through Azerbaijan.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      