Russian wheat train en route to Armenia via Azerbaijan, says Yerevan

A train carrying Russian wheat to Armenia via Azerbaijan is expected to arrive soon, Armenian Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan announced.

Responding to a question on whether Azerbaijan’s recent decision to lift restrictions on cargo transportation toward Armenia also applies to shipments from Russia by rail, Grigoryan confirmed that it does, News.Az reports, citing Armenpress.

“At this moment, the train carrying wheat from Russia to Armenia is already passing through the territory of Azerbaijan on its way to Georgia,” he said. “The Russian wheat train will arrive in Armenia soon.”

Grigoryan expressed appreciation to his Azerbaijani and Russian counterparts for facilitating the transport, describing the development as “of great significance for strengthening mutual trust and advancing the peace agenda.”

