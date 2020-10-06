Azerbaijani Army prevents Armenia's attempt to target Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil pipeline

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenia continues its terrorist actions against the peaceful population, flagrantly violating the norms and principles of international law.



APA reports citing Prosecutor General's Office that on the instructions of the military and political leadership of Armenia, the armed forces of the occupation country targeted the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil pipeline at about 9 p.m. on October 6, missile strikes were launched against the section in Yevlakh district where the pipeline is located, but as a result of decisive measures taken by our army this attempt of terror was prevented.

In addition, as a result of intensive firing by the armed forces of the hostile country in different directions on October 6, 2020 at about 9 pm, targeting settlements and demilitarized zones, as well as non-military, clearly visible and distinguishable objects, including the civilian population. A resident of the Qaynaq village Mammadov Hasan Asif oglu, born in 1981, died, a resident of the same village Aliyev Dayanat Ganimat oglu, born in 1989 and a resident of Kocharli village Hasanov Seyfulla Yagub oglu, born in 1968, were hospitalized with various injuries.

At present, prosecutor's office carries out necessary investigative measures at the sites of the incidents.

News.Az