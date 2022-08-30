Armenia hands over remains believed to belong to 138 Azerbaijanis missing from First Karabakh War

Armenia hands over remains believed to belong to 138 Azerbaijanis missing from First Karabakh War

Armenia has handed over the remains believed to belong to 138 Azerbaijanis, who went missing during the First Karabakh War, Secretary of the State Commission on Prisoners of War, Hostages and Missing Persons Ismayil Akhundov said on Tuesday.

He made the remarks while speaking at the conference on "Identification of Missing Persons - Humanitarian Approach", dedicated to International Day of the Disappeared and organized by the Commission, News.Az reports.

Akhundov said the State Commission has listed 3,890 Azerbaijani citizens as missing persons as a result of Armenia's military aggression against Azerbaijan in the First Karabakh War.

“3,171 of them are soldiers, 719 are civilians, including 71 minors, 267 women, 326 elderly people,” he noted.

“Out of the total number of missing persons in the First Karabakh War, 872 people, including 29 children, 98 women and 112 elderly people, were taken hostage or remained in the occupied territories. Only after the Tripartite Statement of November 10, 2020, the Armenian side handed over the mixed remains, which are believed to belong to 138 people who went missing in the First Karabakh War,” Akhundov added.

News.Az