Armenia has not implemented court decision on detention of persons promoting ethnic hatred against Azerbaijanis: Deputy FM

Azerbaijan has filed intergovernmental lawsuits against Armenia through a number of international platforms and courts, Deputy Foreign Minister Elnur Mammadov told journalists on Thursday, News.Az reports.

He noted that one of these lawsuits was built on the basis of the 1961 Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination and was filed against Armenia in the International Court of Justice in September 2021.

Mammadov stated that in September of the same year, when the lawsuit was filed, an appeal was addressed to the court over temporary measures, that is, on the upholding of the lawsuit.

“In October 2021, the court reviewed the appeal and petition, and in December of the same year, one of the petitions regarding the detention of persons and the suspension of the activities of groups and organizations that encourage ethnic hatred against Azerbaijanis in Armenia was granted. However, the Armenian side has not yet implemented that decision,” the deputy minister added.

