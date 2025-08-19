Armenia, Iran ink cooperation agreements in numerous areas

+ ↺ − 16 px

A number of cooperation agreements were signed between Armenia and Iran on Tuesday.

The documents were signed within the framework of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian’s visit to Armenia, News.Az reports, citing Armenian media.

The signing ceremony began with the signing of a joint statement by PM Nikol Pashinyan and President Masoud Pezeshkian.

Then, Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi signed a memorandum on political consultations in 2025-2027.

A MoU was signed between the ministry of economy and Iran’s national standards organization on cooperation in standardization, accreditation, conformity assessment and other areas.

The countries also signed memorandums of cooperation in the fields of tourism, vocational education and training, urban development and construction, pharmaceuticals, culture and cinema.

News.Az