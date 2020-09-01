Armenia is already provoking not only Azerbaijan, but also the whole world community - Seyidov

+ ↺ − 16 px

We all become witnesses of the theater of absurdity. The more the world community declares that Armenia implements provocation after provocation, the more it does things that do not fit into the norms and rules of behavior that we could imagine in terms of conducting normal negotiations.

Azerbaijani MP Samad Seyidov expressed the due opinion in a conversation with News.Az while commenting on the interview of Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan with the Russian media.

"Just a few days ago at the meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Russia in Moscow, Sergey Lavrov, on behalf of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chair country, stated that it was impossible to change the format of the negotiations on Karabakh. The same statements were made by the Americans and the French (also the co-chairmen of the OSCE MG - ed.). But Armenia continues to stubbornly assert what is not perceived by anybody. The EU, European Parliament, and many other international organizations claim that Armenia's actions are provocative," he said.

The MP noted that Armenia's attempt to relocate Lebanese Armenians to occupied Nagorno-Karabakh is yet another proof that they are engaged in a provocative policy.

"All the Armenian side does is not just a provocation against Azerbaijan, but a provocation against the entire international community and law. And this is done with only one purpose - anyway, from real to absolutely unreal, to preserve what they now have (status quo and unresolved conflict - ed.). Because they are afraid of strengthening Azerbaijan, our relations with Turkey, the relations of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs with regard to this conflict, the global geopolitical situation, and Azerbaijan's place in it. Everything testifies to the fact that Azerbaijan's position is stronger today. And in this context, while indulging the provocations of Armenians and keeping silence, the OSCE Minsk Group signifies its helplessness," the parliamentarian concluded.

News.Az