Armenia manipulates Mexican MPs, says Azerbaijani ambassador to Mexico

+ ↺ − 16 px

"The Nagorno-Karabakh belongs to Azerbaijan and has been under occupation since 1992."

Armenian ambassador to Mexico, Ara Aivazian involved Mexican MPs in the Armenia-Azerbaijan, Nagorno-Karabakh conflict by dragging them to Armenian occupied Azerbaijani territories and used them to score points in the political arena, Azerbaijan's Charge d'Affaires in Mexico Mammad Talibov said in his interview to “El Universal”, AzVision.az reports.

“The Nagorno-Karabakh belongs to Azerbaijan and has been under occupation since 1992. The peaceful resolution of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict can only be achieved if the official Yerevan complies with the UN Security Council resolutions and withdraws Armenian Armed Forces from the territories of Azerbaijan.

The news regarding the reaction of Embassy of Azerbaijan in Mexico to the illegal visit of three Mexican MPs to the occupied territories has drawn attention to the conflict.

The Armenian government tried to create the image as if Mexico recognizes the so-called separatist regime dragging the Mexican MPs to the occupied territories and ignoring the travel warnings of The Mexican Secretariat of Foreign Affairs and the fact that Nagorno-Karabakh is an internationally recognized land of Azerbaijan ”, Talibov told.

Talibov held meetings at the Mexico SFA and the Chamber of Deputies to express the objection of the Azerbaijani government regarding the issue. Two of the institutions stated their support to the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan and the UNSC resolutions in accordance with the conflict.

By inviting Mexican citizens to the Armenian-occupied Azerbaijani territories, the Ambassador A.Ayvazyan calls them to ignore Mexican MFA’s warnings on avoiding of making the illegal visit to Nagorno-Karabakh.

Armenian ambassador should put an end to such kind of provocations. Instead of making up stories about human rights, he would better talk about expelling of thousands of Azerbaijanis from their homelands and violence and genocides committed against them. For more than two decades, these people are still waiting for justice and the possibility of returning to their homes.

Armenian ambassador’s statements about “the danger of new Armenian genocide in Nagorno-Karabakh” are completely fictitious, nonsensical and absurd. The article highlights the ancient traditions of tolerance and multiculturalism in Azerbaijan noting that these traditions have already been raised to the level of state policy in the country. People of different ethnic and religious backgrounds, including Muslims, Christians, Jews, Zoroastrians, Baha’is and representatives of other faiths have been living together in peace, brotherhood and mutual respect for many centuries in Azerbaijan.

Besides, in 2017 Azerbaijan and Mexico celebrated the 25th anniversary of their diplomatic relations. Looking back, we can confirm that 25 years have been the foundation to develop understanding and desire for bilateral cooperation, focused on the common welfare in a prosperous future. The period has generated new ideas, strengths and incentives for Mexico and Azerbaijan to be closer than ever.

Mexican MPs Blanca Margarita Cuata Domínguez, María Cristina Teresa García Bravo, and Carlos Hernández Mirón visited to Azerbaijani lands occupied by Armenia. The Mexican MPs, accompanied by Armenian Parliament vice-speaker Edward Sharmazanov, met with Ashot Gulyan, the “speaker” of the “parliament” of the separatist regime created in the occupied Azerbaijani territories.

News.Az

News.Az