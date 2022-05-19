Armenia must respond to Azerbaijan's well-intentioned rapprochement, Turkish FM says

+ ↺ − 16 px

"Armenia must respond to Azerbaijan's well-intentioned rapprochement," Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said, News.az reports citing Sondakika.

The Minister said that after the victory, Azerbaijan showed the world that it wants peace and tranquility in the region, and offered Armenia a comprehensive peace agreement: Then the establishment of a joint commission to determine the borders was on the agenda, and the meetings in Brussels agreed on these issues, and a joint border commission was established."

Mr. Cavusoglu emphasized that Azerbaijan also supports the talks between Turkey and Armenia, and this is a positive thing: "We always say and encourage Armenia to respond to these goodwill rapprochements. Radicals within the Armenian administration are under pressure from the diaspora abroad. At yesterday's meeting, we reiterated that Turkey and Azerbaijan want peace and expressed good intentions for regional stability."

News.Az