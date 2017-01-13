Armenia not against Azerbaijan purchasing gas pipeline in Georgia - PM

+ ↺ − 16 px

If any companies want to purchase the gas pipeline connecting Armenia with Georgia, we don’t raise an objection against it, Armenian Prime Minister Karen Karape

APA reports that according to him, sale of a part of the pipeline will not affect Armenia’s gas security: “Do we have to work on our security? Of course. However, there is no a threat yet. Even if SOCAR wants to buy 25% shares, there is not any threat. As we know, the matter is not about the control package. Regarding accidents on the pipeline, it may happen always. However, your homes will always be supplied with gas. Taking into account the emergency situation, we are working on alternatives and holding talks with Iran and Turkmenistan”.

Earlier, it was reported that SOCAR intends to buy 25% share in JSC Georgian Oil and Gas Corporation (GOGC). The GOGC is owner of gas pipeline from Russia to Armenia.

News.Az

