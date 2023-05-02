Armenia-planted landmines continue to target Azerbaijanis - Foreign Ministry

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenia-planted landmines continue to target Azerbaijanis, the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan said on Twitter, News.Az reports.

“Unfortunately, a landmine explosion killed another civilian. The number of landmine victims in Azerbaijan reached 299 since the end of 2020-war,” the ministry said.

“The international community should not be silent to this continuing threat by Armenia,” the ministry added.

News.Az