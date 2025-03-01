Armenia remains biggest landmine producer in the Caucasus, says Hikmet Hajiyev

+ ↺ − 16 px

Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration, drew attention to the danger posed by mines planted by Armenia in the territories of Azerbaijan that were once occupied by Armenia on his X account, News.Az reports.

In his post, H. Hajiyev, who called mines "silent death", noted that official Yerevan bears direct responsibility for this issue: "In the South Caucasus region, Armenia continues to remain the biggest producer of landmines."

News.Az