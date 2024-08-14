Armenia risks regional future - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

In a recent video, journalist Kerim Sultanov discusses the growing international concerns surrounding the Metsamor Nuclear Power Plant in Armenia, following the Armenian government's contentious decision to extend the plant's operational life. The Metsamor plant, which was originally built in 1976, has been heavily criticized for its outdated design, lacking essential modern safety systems and protective containment domes—an issue that has led to comparisons with the Chernobyl disaster.



The plant's proximity to Armenia's capital, Yerevan, and the Turkish border has amplified fears about the potential health and environmental risks it poses. Concerns are particularly pronounced in Turkey, where the publication Akit has reported an increase in cancer cases in provinces bordering Armenia, possibly linked to radiation from Metsamor.In March 2024, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced plans to extend the plant's life until 2036 and to construct a new reactor block. This decision has sparked criticism, especially given that the European Union (EU) had previously provided financial aid to Armenia with the expectation that the plant would be decommissioned. However, despite these funds, the dismantling of Metsamor has yet to begin, leading to dissatisfaction among international organizations and neighboring countries.EU High Representative Josep Borrell has voiced the EU's willingness to assist in the closure of the plant, while also questioning why safer reactors in Europe have been shut down instead. Armenia's discussions about building a new nuclear plant as part of a broader strategy to reduce its dependency on Russian energy have been noted, but the extension of Metsamor's life seems to only deepen Armenia's reliance on Russia's state-owned Rosatom, which operates the facility.Reports from the Anadolu Agency indicate that Armenia is considering various international proposals for new nuclear facilities, including offers from Russia, the United States, South Korea, China, and France. This approach is seen as an effort to diversify partnerships and reduce the country's energy dependence on a single source. However, the continued operation of Metsamor poses significant risks to regional populations, including within Armenia itself, due to ongoing radiation safety and environmental concerns.In 2024, Armenia and Rosatom signed a $65 million contract to maintain the Metsamor plant until 2036. Simultaneously, Armenia is exploring the construction of a small-scale nuclear plant, with ongoing negotiations involving South Korea, the United States, and France. Notably, France may secure the contract, bolstered by potential subsidies.Kerim Sultanov highlights the critical need for an independent safety assessment of Metsamor, alongside a transition to safer energy sources. He emphasizes that international collaboration on nuclear safety is crucial to prevent potential disasters and ensure the safety of future generations. Sultanov's video underscores the increasing pressure from the international community on Armenia to either modernize or decommission its aging nuclear facilities to avert possible catastrophes.

