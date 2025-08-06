Armenia's mine terrorism remains a major threat to civilians and military personnel - Ombudsman

+ ↺ − 16 px

“Mines and unexploded ordnance planted by Armenia during the occupation of the liberated territories continue to pose a serious threat to the lives and health of civilians and military personnel,” Sabina Aliyeva, Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) of Azerbaijan said in an appeal to international organizations, News.Az reports.

In her appeal Sabina Aliyeva noted that five servicemen of the Azerbaijani Army were recently injured to varying degrees in a mine explosion in the Kalbajar district.

“Despite repeated requests to international organizations to obtain accurate maps of the mines planted in the liberated territories, the Armenian side continues to refuse to provide this information, violating international humanitarian law.

In my capacity as the Human Rights Commissioner (Ombudsman) of the Republic of Azerbaijan, I once again urge relevant international organizations to exert serious pressure on Armenia to hand over accurate mine maps to Azerbaijan and to respond strongly to military and environmental crimes committed, including violations of humanitarian law,” the Ombudsman emphasized.

