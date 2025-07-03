Armenia seeks to join Shanghai Cooperation Organization

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenia has formally expressed its interest in becoming a member of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), according to Foreign Ministry spokesperson Ani Badalyan.

In a Facebook post published Wednesday, Badalyan stated that Armenia shares the core principles of the SCO, including territorial integrity, the non-use of force, and the inviolability of borders, News.Az reports, citing foreign sources.

She also shared a photo of Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan alongside his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi.

“Sharing the founding principles of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, namely territorial integrity, non-use of force and inviolability of borders, the Republic of Armenia has expressed desire to become a member of SCO,” Badalyan wrote.

The move signals Yerevan’s growing interest in expanding ties with Eurasian powers amid shifting geopolitical alignments. Armenia currently holds observer status in the SCO, which includes major regional players such as China, Russia, India, and several Central Asian nations.

If accepted, Armenia’s membership would mark a significant step in the country’s foreign policy pivot toward multilateral engagement in Asia.

