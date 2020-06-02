Armenia sees the rise in crimes reported to law-enforcement bodies

+ ↺ − 16 px

In 2019, some 26,850 crimes were reported to Armenian law-enforcement bodies, Prosecutor General Arthur Davtyan told the parliament today.

He said the number of crimes compared to the previous year increased by 2,172 or 8.8%. He also attributed the rise to the increased number of offenses reported by citizens to law-enforcers.

He also pointed out that the rise in the number of crimes was driven by increased thefts and violations of traffic rules.

“In recent years, crimes against property have demonstrated growth dynamics. Over the past 10 years, their number has grown 3 times, including apartment robberies,” said the prosecutor general.

In his words, the number of homicides grew by 12 cases- from 35 in 2018 to 47 in 2019.

(c) ARKA

