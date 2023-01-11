Armenia should sign peace treaty: there should be stability in South Caucasus – Azerbaijani political scientist

+ ↺ − 16 px

“Armenia should sign the peace treaty and Azerbaijan wants peace. The tripartite statement, the conclusion of the 44-day war requires it,” political scientist, Chairman of the Baku Political Scientists Club Zaur Mammadov told News.az.

“Finally, there should be stability in the South Caucasus. Unfortunately, Armenia does not want this. But the tripartite statement reads that Armenian military units had to leave the region as soon as the Russian peacekeepers arrived in the mountainous part of Karabakh. But they are still in the region. They even fire at the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan. The world must react to it,” said the political scientist.

Z. Mammadov noted that the international community should react adequately on this issue: “Azerbaijan wants the delimitation and demarcation of the borders soon, and the absence of gunfire in the border areas.”

“Azerbaijan wants the two countries to recognize each other’s sovereignty. But Armenia has not yet signed the peace agreement despite the responsibilities it took over in Brussels and Prague,” said Azerbaijani political scientist.

