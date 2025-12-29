Armenia signals potential exports to Azerbaijan

“Not only imports, but exports are possible as well. Wait, anything is possible. We have received a fairly competitive price from Georgian Railways, so there are many opportunities. I think that soon the Georgian and Azerbaijani sides will announce another successful deal, and we will confirm it,” Papoyan said, News.Az reports, citing Armenian media.

When asked what Armenia could offer Azerbaijan, the minister said exports may include aluminum, livestock, fruits and vegetables, certain types of beverages, and various kinds of textile products. “Work is underway and negotiations are currently taking place,” he added.