Armenia to pay $50 billion in compensation to Azerbaijan
- 13 Nov 2020 20:21
By signing the trilateral agreement, Armenia not only lost territory but also pledged to pay more than $50 billion in compensation, Armenian Prosecutor-General Gevork Kostanyan said.
"Future generations will also have to pay this compensation. If we do not provide a legal response in time, the shameful document signed by Nikol Pashinyan will lead to serious financial problems for us and for future generations," News.am cited him as saying.