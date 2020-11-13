Armenia to pay $50 billion in compensation to Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

By signing the trilateral agreement, Armenia not only lost territory but also pledged to pay more than $50 billion in compensation, Armenian Prosecutor-General Gevork Kostanyan said.

"Future generations will also have to pay this compensation. If we do not provide a legal response in time, the shameful document signed by Nikol Pashinyan will lead to serious financial problems for us and for future generations," News.am cited him as saying.

News.Az