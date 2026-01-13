Armenia to take over Russian-guarded Akhurik checkpoint on Turkish border

+ ↺ − 16 px

Authorities in Armenia plan to take control of the Russian-guarded Akhurik checkpoint on the border with Türkiye in the near future, a diplomatic source said.

A decision has already been made to transfer control of the checkpoint to Armenia, and a flagpole has been installed to mark the move, News.Az reports, citing Armenian media. Russian personnel are expected to remain at the checkpoint, while Armenian officials are assessing the condition of the railway line leading toward Türkiye.

Other sources indicate that Türkiye has already begun construction near the Margara crossing, which, together with plans for the Akhurik facility, suggests significant momentum toward reopening the border in the foreseeable future. Reports this year have suggested that Türkiye may be preparing to reopen its land border with Armenia after decades of closure, raising hopes for renewed economic and transport links.

Meanwhile, some Armenian law enforcement officials have privately expressed concern that a reduction in Russian border personnel could lead to an increase in unauthorized crossings. Official figures show that in 2024 there were 160 registered cases of illegal border crossings, up from 78 in 2023—a rise of 105.1 percent.

Many of those apprehended were citizens of countries such as Afghanistan and Bangladesh, who reportedly view Armenia as a transit route. Authorities say that Armenia’s generous humanitarian policies, including broad refugee status provisions, may be contributing to the increase in crossings.

News.Az