Armenia trying to draw civilians living in Garabagh into combat positions by forcibly arming them: Azerbaijani MoD spokesman

Civilian population and facilities are not targeted by the Azerbaijan Armed Forces, and only legitimate military targets are neutralized, Chief of the press service of the Ministry of Defense, Colonel Anar Eyvazov said at a media briefing, News.Az reports.

“The units of the Armenian armed forces, which have run out of ammunition, are leaving their long-term fortification facilities and restationing in residential areas, at the same time, are trying to draw the civilians living in the Karabagh region into combat positions by forcibly arming them.”

“Once again, we call on members of the armed forces of Armenia located in Karabakh region of Azerbaijan to lay down their weapons and surrender. Only in this case, anti-terrorist measures will be stopped”.

“We urge the civilian population to stay away from military facilities and not support the formations of Armenia's armed forces,” Eyvazov noted.

