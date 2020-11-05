Armenia uses Volunteers Union of Crimea as mercenaries – Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Azerbaijani General Prosecutor's Office continues to take urgent measures to expose the aggressive nature of the Republic of Armenia in the international arena, which supports terrorism at the state level and uses terrorism as one of the main instruments of its aggressive policy, Azerbaijani General Prosecutor's Office said.

As part of these measures, the General Prosecutor's Office conducted the investigation based on files in connection with the criminal acts committed by Leader of the Volunteers' Union of Crimea Armen Martoyan (also known as Samvel) and others against Azerbaijan.

During the investigation, the General Prosecutor's Office revealed that Martoyan and members of this group, having discussed their participation in military operations in October 2020 with the individuals in Armenia and in the occupied Azerbaijani territories and also with the "leaders" of the puppet regime created in Nagorno-Karabakh region and having entered into a criminal relationship with them, illegally crossed the internationally recognized state border of Azerbaijan without the necessary documents and outside the checkpoints, that is, through Armenia.

These individuals entered the territory of Khankendi city and other occupied territories and were used by the Armenian military-political regime as mercenaries to carry out terrorist acts against the civilians and the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan participating in anti-terrorist operations.

The General Prosecutor's Office also revealed that members of the aforementioned criminal community participated in terrorist activity directed against the Azerbaijani citizens, using ammunition and military equipment, committed numerous crimes against civilians not participating in hostilities, made explosions, set fires, or committed other actions with extreme cruelty or socially dangerous methods, as well as with the intention of national enmity that entails dangerous consequences.

The Azerbaijani prosecutor general filed a criminal case upon Articles 100.2 (waging an aggressive war), 120.2.1 (premeditated murder committed by a criminal organization or community), 318.2 (illegal crossing of the Azerbaijani state border), and other articles of the Azerbaijani Criminal Code. The Investigative Department of the General Prosecutor's Office will investigate this case.

Presently, as for the criminal case, the General Prosecutor's Office is preparing a request for legal assistance to the relevant state bodies of the Russian Federation.

The General Prosecutor's Office states that all possible measures will be taken to bring to justice those responsible for these and other similar crimes in accordance with the norms of international law and sent the appeals to the international organizations.

News.Az

News.Az