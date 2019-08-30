+ ↺ − 16 px

Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 21 times throughout the day in various direction of the front, using large-caliber machine guns, Ministry of Defence reports.

Armenian armed forces, located in Paravakar village of Ijevan region, on nameless hills in Berd region, and on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located on nameless hills in Gazakh region, in Kokhanebi village of Tovuz region, and on nameless hills in Gadabay region.

The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Goyarkh, Yarymja villages of Terter region, Shikhlar, Bash Garvand villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavend region, Gobu Dilagharda, Ashaghy Seyidahmadli, Gorgan villages of Fuzuli region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Terter and Khojavend regions.

News.Az

News.Az