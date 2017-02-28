Armenia violates ceasefire over 1,200 times in February

+ ↺ − 16 px

In February 2017, Armenia’s armed forces 1,266 times violated the ceasefire in various directions along the line of contact between Armenian and Azerbaijani tro

The Armenian military used large-caliber machine guns, grenade launchers, 60-, 82- and 120-mm mortars, 122mm howitzers, sniper rifles and D-44 artillery guns to shell the Azerbaijani army positions.

In February, the Armenian army shelled the Azerbaijani positions located in the districts of Gazakh, Terter, Tovuz, Aghdam, Fuzuli, Jabrayil, Goranboy, Gadabay, Khojavand and Goygol.

Last month, Armenian reconnaissance-subversive groups repeatedly resorted to sabotage infiltration attempt in various directions along the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops. The Azerbaijani army successfully prevented all the sabotage attempts, destroying the Armenian reconnaissance-subversive groups, the enemy’s pillbox and a military vehicle with Armenian personnel inside. The enemy suffered losses and was forced to retreat.

Azerbaijani extended serviceman, lance sergeant Fuad Gafarov and soldier Khanoglan Khalilov were killed as the Armenian armed forces shelled the positions of the Azerbaijani army last month.

Moreover, Azerbaijani servicemen Agshin Abdullayev, Shahlar Nazarov, Tural Hashimli, Zulfu Gadimov, Zakir Jafarov and Elvin Ahmadov were killed while preventing Armenian provocations along the line of contact on the night from February 26 to 25.

On February 25, the Azerbaijani armed forces destroyed an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) belong to the Armenian army. The UAV was show down while attempting to carry out reconnaissance flights near Azerbaijan’s Talish village.

The Nagorno-Karabakh conflict entered its modern phase when the Armenian SRR made territorial claims against the Azerbaijani SSR in 1988.

A fierce war broke out between Azerbaijan and Armenia over the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan. As a result of the war, Armenian armed forces occupied some 20 percent of Azerbaijani territory which includes Nagorno-Karabakh and seven adjacent districts (Lachin, Kalbajar, Aghdam, Fuzuli, Jabrayil, Gubadli and Zangilan), and over a million Azerbaijanis became refugees and internally displaced people.

The military operations finally came to an end when Azerbaijan and Armenia signed a ceasefire agreement in Bishkek in 1994.

Dealing with the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is the OSCE Minsk Group, which was created after the meeting of the CSCE (OSCE after the Budapest summit held in Dec.1994) Ministerial Council in Helsinki on 24 March 1992. The Group’s members include Azerbaijan, Armenia, Russia, the United States, France, Italy, Germany, Turkey, Belarus, Finland and Sweden.

Besides, the OSCE Minsk Group has a co-chairmanship institution, comprised of Russian, the US and French co-chairs, which began operating in 1996.

Resolutions 822, 853, 874 and 884 of the UN Security Council, which were passed in short intervals in 1993, and other resolutions adopted by the UN General Assembly, PACE, OSCE, OIC, and other organizations require Armenia to unconditionally withdraw its troops from Nagorno-Karabakh.

