Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 119 times

Armenian armed forces have 119 times violated the ceasefire using large-caliber machine guns along the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops over the last 24 hours, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said on March.7.

Armenian armed units stationed in Vazashen and Berkaber villages of Armenia’s Ijevan district, on nameless heights and in Dovekh, Barekamavan villages of Noyemberyan district opened fire at the positions of Azerbaijani armed forces located in Kamarli, Gaymagli, Bala Jafarli, Gizilhajili villages of Azerbaijan’s Gazakh district.



Meanwhile, Azerbaijani army positions located in Aghbulag, Kokhanebi villages and on nameless heights of Tovuz district came under fire from Armenian positions located in Chinari village and on nameless heights of Berd district.



Azerbaijani army positions came under fire from Armenian positions located near the Armenian-occupied Goyarkh, Chilaburt villages of Terter district, Garagashli, Sarijali, Javahirli, Marzili, Yusifjanli villages of Aghdam district, Kuropatkino village of Khojavand, Gorgan, Garakhanbeyli, Horadiz, Ashagi Veyselli and Ashagi Seyidahmedli villages of Fuzuli district, as well as on nameless heights of Goranboy, Terter, Aghdam, Khojavand, Fuzuli and Jabrayil districts.

News.Az

News.Az