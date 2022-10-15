Armenia wants to influence its angry citizens who lost their children in war with false information: Azerbaijan's MFA

+ ↺ − 16 px

"It is not the first time that we are faced with totally baseless and false information of Armenian officials," said Leyla Abdullayeva, Head of the Press Service Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan while commenting on the information of the Armenian officials on the alleged loss of more than 400 people of the Azerbaijani Army during the military provocation took place on September 12-14 of the current year, News.az reports.

Leyla Abdullayeva noted that we remember well what the Armenian side's attempts to mislead the public with false and fake information resulted in during the 44-day war: "Official information on the losses of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan in the clashes of September 12-14 was provided by the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan. During the prevention of large-scale military provocation by the Armenian armed forces, 80 military servicemen martyred. The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan, unlike the Ministry of Defense of Armenia, presents information about our military servicemen who died during military clashes by showing a complete open and name-by-name list and this list was placed on the website of the Ministry of Defense. Our martyrs are our source of pride, their funeral ceremonies are held with the participation of large crowds, public representatives, including state officials, and are widely covered by the mass media. We would like to emphasize once again that, unlike Armenia, the information provided by the Azerbaijani side regarding the losses of its military servicemen cannot raise any doubts.

It seems that the Armenian officials, by spreading false information, through manipulations, want to influence dissatisfaction in the society, especially the angry parents who lost their sons. Armenian officials, who want to cover up the incompetence of their army and try to change the domestic agenda in ugly ways, should finally understand that, first of all, to ensure stability in their country, they should avoid provocations and take concrete steps towards normalization and peace with neighboring countries: "There is no other way"





