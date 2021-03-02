Armenia will fall into an even deeper political crisis – Israeli political scientist

+ ↺ − 16 px

The political crisis in Armenia is the result for a country that found itself in a complete military, diplomatic and political fiasco after a lost war, Israeli political scientist Arye Gut told News.Az.

The political scientist stressed that any attempt to change the status quo achieved after the Second Karabakh War will damage only Armenia itself.

“We are well aware that forces adhering to revanchist sentiments are those Kocharyan and Sargsyan, who perpetrated an act of genocide in the Azerbaijani town of Khojaly. These people cannot give Armenia anything except another war,” said Gut, noting that Armenia will fall into an even deeper political crisis.

From this point of view, the political scientist considers that Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has two paths.

“Either Pashinyan needs to prepare again for war and unleash it again, as he has already done, while he understands that there are no financial resources and geopolitical conditions for this, or take an unequivocal position for peace. But, unfortunately, no one except the President of Azerbaijan talks about peace. In Armenia we hear only revanchist calls,” he added.

