Saudia restarts key regional routes from Jeddah

+ ↺ − 16 px

Saudia Airlines has announced a partial resumption of flights to and from Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Amman starting Saturday, April 11, 2026, restoring selected daily services across key regional routes.

The airline said passengers should check flight status before traveling, as further updates will be issued through official channels while operations continue to normalize, News.Az reports, citing Gulf News.

Under the revised schedule, Saudia will operate daily flights from Jeddah to Dubai (SV588), Amman (SV631), and Abu Dhabi (SV570).

Return services will include Dubai to Jeddah (SV589), Amman to Jeddah (SV632), and Abu Dhabi to Jeddah (SV571).

The carrier added that adjustments may continue depending on operational conditions, and travelers are advised to monitor official announcements before heading to airports.

News.Az