Armenian ambassador to United Kingdom dies at 63

Armenian Ambassador to the United Kingdom and Northern Ireland Arman Kirakossian died Saturday at the age of 63, the Armenian ministry of foreign affairs reports on its Facebook page, according to ARKA.

Over his carrier, Kirakossian has been deputy minister of foreign affairs of Armenia and acting foreign minister and has also been on diplomatic missions in the Federal Republic of Yugoslavia, the United States, Greece, Cyprus, Slovenia, Croatia, Albania, and Austria.

Kirakossian has also been the head of Armenia’s diplomatic mission in the OSCE, the permanent representative of Armenia in the United Nations and other international organizations.

