Armenian armed forces again fire at Azerbaijani army’s positions

On December 16, starting from 12:00 to 13:50, the Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the directions of the Musurskend settlement of the Tovuzgala region and Yukhari Shorzha settlement of the Basarkechar region using various caliber weapons periodically subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the directions of the Aghdam settlement of the Tovuz region and Zaylik settlement of the Kalbajar region, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told News.Az.

Moreover, on December 16, at about 13:05, members of an illegal Armenian armed detachment in the territory of Azerbaijan, where the Russian peacekeepers are temporarily deployed, subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the direction of the Khojavand region.

The Azerbaijan Army Units stationed in these directions took adequate retaliatory measures.

News.Az