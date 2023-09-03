Yandex metrika counter

Armenian armed forces again fire at Azerbaijani army’s positions

Starting from 21:15 on September 2 to 01:45 on September 3, the Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the directions of the Gunashli settlement of the Basarkechar region, and Martiros settlement of the Pashali region using various caliber weapons periodically subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the directions of the Astaf settlement of the Dashkasan region, and Shada settlement of the Shahbuz region of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan told News.Az. 

The Azerbaijan Army Units took retaliatory measures in the mentioned directions, the Defense Ministry said.


News.Az 

