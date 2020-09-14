Armenian armed forces open fire at Azerbaijani village
The Armenian armed forces are trying to escalate the situation at the front.
On September 13 in the evening, the units of the Armenian armed forces opened fire at the Alibeyli village of Azerbaijan’s Tovuz district, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reported.
As a result of urgent retaliation actions undertaken by the units of the Azerbaijan Army, the enemy was suppressed, there were no losses.