Armenian army shelled residential buildings and civilian vehicles in Azerbaijan's Gazakh region

Armenian armed forces continue provocations on the state border with Azerbaijan, State Border Service told APA.

The Armenian armed forces deployed near Berkaber, Lalagukh and Sevkar villages of Armenia’s Ijevan district intensively shelled the residential buildings and civilian vehicles in Abbasbayli village of Azerbaijan’s Gazakh district while using large-caliber weapons, from 13:00 (GMT+4) to 14:00 on March 14.

The Armenian armed forces’ provocation was prevented. The firing points of the combat positions of the Armenian armed forces, from which the Azerbaijani settlements were fired, were suppressed by return fire.

Currently, the operational situation is under the full control of the border guard posts of the Azerbaijani State Border Service.

