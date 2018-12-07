Armenian court upholds judgment on remanding ex-president Kocharyan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Court of Appeal of Armenia upheld the judgment of the first-instance court on remanding the country’s second president, Robert Kocharyan, his attorney Hayk

Six prosecutors, including Prosecutor General Artur Davtyan, were participating in the hearings that commenced on November 27.

Kocharyan was charged with breaching Armenia’s constitutional order during the March 1, 2008 events in Yerevan.

The Court of Appeals canceled the decision of the first-instance court, but it was appealed by both sides. The Court of Cassation returned the case to the Court of Appeal.

Eight demonstrators as well as two servicemen of the internal troops were killed in the clashes between the opposition and the authorities on March 1 and 2, 2008. But no one had been brought to account for these deaths, to this day.

News.Az

News.Az