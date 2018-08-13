Armenian Defense Minister visits Karabakh

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenian Defense Minister David Tonoyan visited the Nagorno Karabakh occupied by the Armenian forces, Oxu.Az reports with reference to the press service of the structure.

According to information, Tonoyan inquired about the operational-tactical situation on the contact line between Armenian and Azerbaijani troops, and also encouraged a group of servicemen who distinguished themselves in the performance of combat missions.

News.Az

