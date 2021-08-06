Armenian Defense Ministry does not give up its ugly deeds: Azerbaijani MoD

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Ministry of Defense of Armenia, which has lost its credibility, does not give up its ugly deeds and uses various methods to spread false information, Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said.

"In order to cover up the provocations, the Armenian media, using the name of the local population, disseminated information about the fire that allegedly broke out as a result of an explosion near the state border and then alleged shooting in the Arazdeyen direction," the ministry noted.

"We declare that such information is groundless and disinformation. The Azerbaijan Army Units open fire only to prevent and suppress provocations of the opposite side," Azerbaijani MoD said.

News.Az

