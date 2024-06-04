Armenian deputy minister: Delimitation process between Armenia, Georgia should be continued

+ ↺ − 16 px

An agreement has been reached to continue and complete the delimitation process between Armenia and Georgia, which has stalled in recent years, Armenian Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Vahan Kostanyan said during a parliamentary session, News.az reports, citing Armenpress.

“The Black Sea Cable project is very important for us, in which Georgia is involved and plays an important role. We count on the support of our Georgian partners so that Armenia becomes a part of this project. In order to technically become a part of the project, the Republic of Armenia needs to complete certain homework on updating and improving its energy infrastructure,” Kostanyan added.

News.Az