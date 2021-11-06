Armenian diaspora puts serious pressure on Armenia, former Turkish diplomat says

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Armenian diaspora puts serious pressure on Armenia, Former Turkish Foreign Minister Hikmet Cetin said on the panel session on the topic "South Caucasus: Regional Development and Prospective for Cooperation" within the framework of the VIII Global Baku Forum, News.Az reports.

Armenia is Turkey's neighbor, he said.

"We tried to resolve the [Karabakh conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan] peacefully. Armenia would have had benefits, one of which - it would've had access to the world countries through Turkey," he said.

Cetin stressed that Armenians should not take steps relying on its diaspora.

"They should understand that they live in this region. Armenians should not act on the orders of the diaspora. We need to look to the future," he added.

He also touched upon the topic of the activities of the OSCE Minsk Group.

"We had hoped for the OSCE Minsk Group, but it was inactive, long negotiations were unsuccessful. Today Armenia should not think about revanchism. It is necessary to use the tools of peace, give preference to cooperation in the region," Chetin said.

Chetin also stressed that Azerbaijan has achieved development in many areas.

"But the situation in Armenia is bad, young people are leaving the country because they do not see their future there. There must be peace in the region, which is impossible without Azerbaijan. Today is not the time for conflict, we need peace, stability and cooperation," the ex-minister noted.

Organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center under the patronage of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, the VIII Global Baku Forum under the motto "The world after COVID-19” kicked off on November 4 and will end on November 6.

The VIII Global Baku Forum brings together high-level representatives, including former heads of state and government, officials of international and non-governmental organizations from more than 40 countries, as well as other distinguished guests, to discuss issues of global importance.

News.Az