Armenian diplomat in Austria detained on suspicion of spying for Azerbaijan

Approximately two months ago, Armenian consul Ashken Alexanyan was detained in Austria while returning to Armenia amid suspicions of spying for Azerbaijan.

Alexanyan was apprehended at Yerevan airport after authorities discovered documents in her possession that raised concerns about espionage activities, News.Az reports, citing the Yerevan-based newspaper Hraparak.

Following the detention, the Armenian National Security Service (NSS) reportedly conducted a search of the Foreign Ministry offices in Yerevan.

Sources told Hraparak that, in an effort to prevent a potential scandal, all records and online information regarding Alexanyan—including details of her official appointment—have been removed.

