Armenian FM to attend Antalya Diplomatic Forum in Turkiye

Armenia's Minister of Foreign Affairs Ararat Mirzoyan will attend a diplomatic forum in Antalya, Turkiye, the country's Foreign Ministry spokesperson says, News.az reports.

Notable the Antalya Diplomatic Forum will be held on March 11-13

Recall that Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov will also attend the forum.

News.Az