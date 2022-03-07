Yandex metrika counter

Armenian FM to attend Antalya Diplomatic Forum in Turkiye

Armenia's Minister of Foreign Affairs Ararat Mirzoyan will attend a diplomatic forum in Antalya, Turkiye, the country's Foreign Ministry spokesperson says, News.az reports.

Notable the Antalya Diplomatic Forum will be held on March 11-13

Recall that Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov will also attend the forum.


