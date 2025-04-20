Armenian Foreign Minister and OSCE secretary general discuss agreement between Yerevan and Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and OSCE Secretary General Feridun Sinirlioglu discussed the peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan at a meeting in Yerevan, News.Az informs via Press Service.

"In the context of efforts to establish peace in the South Caucasus, the peace process between Armenia and Azerbaijan was discussed, including the importance of agreeing on the text of the agreement on the establishment of peace and interstate relations between the two countries. Minister Mirzoyan stressed the importance of signing the agreement," the statement said.

In the context of unblocking regional communications, the enormous potential of the South Caucasus as a unique crossroads and the need for urgent use of transit opportunities were emphasized.

Ararat Mirzoyan and Feridun Sinirlioglu also exchanged views on the process of normalizing relations between Armenia and Turkey.

News.Az