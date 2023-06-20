Armenian government should guarantee our reintegration - Community Chairman

+ ↺ − 16 px

"Armenian government must guarantee the protection of our rights and our reintegration," said Chairman of the Western Azerbaijan Community Aziz Alakbarli during his speech at the event "World Refugee Day and the refugee issue in Azerbaijan" dedicated to the World Refugee Day, News.az reports.

"Despite our constant dialogue efforts, the Armenian side avoids this process and the avoidance hinders the progress of the process," added the Chairman of the Community.

Aziz Alakbarli appealed to the international community once again:

"At the same time, the implementation of our goal based on human rights depends on the political and practical support of the international community. We appreciate the support given to us in this direction so far".

News.Az