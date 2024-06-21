Armenian landmines continue to claim lives of Azerbaijanis: Foreign Ministry

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenia’s landmine threat continues to claim the lives of Azerbaijanis, the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan said on X, News.Az reports.

Yesterday and today, one @ANAMA_gov_az employee was killed and several severely injured in a yet another Armenia-planted landmine explosion.



“Yesterday and today, employees of the Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency were killed and several severely injured in yet another Armenia-planted landmine explosion,” the ministry stated.The ministry also informed that the total number of landmine victims in Azerbaijan has risen to 369 since the 2020 war.“Mobilizing international efforts to combat this deadly menace is more important than ever for the sake of human life preservation,” it added.An employee of the Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency (ANAMA) died in an ammunition explosion in the country’s liberated Jabrayil district on Friday.“Ragif Isayev, born in 1980, an employee of the Agency, lost his life as a result of an ammunition explosion during the demining process in the liberated Jabrayil district. Employees who sustained various injuries during the incident were evacuated to the regional hospital. Their conditions are satisfactory,” said a joint statement from the Interior Ministry, the Prosecutor General’s Office and ANAMA.

