Armenian MFA should already be aware of new situation in region, Baku says

Armenian Foreign Ministry should understand the new situation in the region already, Spokesperson for the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs Leyla Abdullayeva said.

Abdullayeva made the statement commenting on the information that the Armenian Foreign Ministry sent a note to the diplomatic missions of foreign countries in Armenia due to the visit of the ambassadors of these countries accredited in Azerbaijan to the city of Shusha on July 9.

"This step by the Armenian Foreign Ministry shows once again that Armenia continues to demonstrate a position that is contrary to international law and is based on territorial claims," she said.

“We emphasize once again that Armenia not only has no right to express protest but cannot even comment on any visit to the territory of Azerbaijan within its international borders. Visits to these territories were illegal during the Armenian military occupation. Shusha has already been liberated and, like other liberated regions, is an integral part of Azerbaijan. Visits are being made and will be made here, restoration work is also underway, the legal owners of the city will return to their homes, in short, life will be revived in our cradle of culture,” Abdullayeva noted.

“When drawing up a note, the Armenian Foreign Ministry should at least consider what and on what grounds it is protesting. It seems that the lack of leadership in the Armenian Foreign Ministry also affects the documents prepared by this body,” she added.

Abdullayeva stressed that the Armenian Foreign Ministry should already be aware of the new situation in the region.

“As in the past, pursuing a policy that is contrary to international law and destructive does not bode well for Armenia,” the spokesperson concluded.

News.Az