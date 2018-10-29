Armenian MP’s driver found dead

+ ↺ − 16 px

The driver of an Armenian MP was found dead Saturday in Yerevan, Armenia, local media reports.

According to shamshyan.com, at around 8:40pm, the 911 emergency hotline received a report that the resident of a house in Yerevan was not answering to the knocks on the door and to the telephone calls.

The rescuers who were dispatched to the scene opened the door and found the dead body of the homeowner, Gurgen Mirzoyan, 31.

Police also arrived at the scene.

According to the preliminary forensic medical conclusion, no traces of violence were found on the body.

Several medical examinations have been commissioned to ascertain the circumstances behind this death.

As per the source, this person was the driver of Edmon Marukyan, a member of the “Way Out” (Yelk) Faction at the National Assembly of Armenia.

News.Az

